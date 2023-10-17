Drive-by shooting leaves one man dead in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From West Alabama Newsroom–

A murder investigation is underway in Dallas County — following a drive-by shooting at a gas station convenience store.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says a Dallas County man was shot — then taken to the Vaughan Regional Medical Center E-R — where he was later pronounced dead.

Granthum says the shooting happened at around 8 Friday night — at the Circle K on the 4800 block of Highway 80 East. The victim in the shooting has been identified as 20 year old Tra’Kobe Grayson.

“And he was at the gas pumps and a car came by 80, 80 East and fired multiple shots into the parking lot. Several gas pumps were hit. Of course he was struck. One single gunshot wound to the abdomen area. And once he got to the hospital he was pronounced dead,” said Granthum.

Granthum says no arrests have been made at this time. But investigators are pursuing several leads in the case.

“It’s still early. We have collected some evidence, we have placed the shell casings, we sent them off to the Department of Forensic Science trying to evaluate stuff. We do know that this gun has also been used in some other stuff. So, we’re in the process now of finding out who is pulling the trigger. And we will find out. It’s just a matter of time.”

Anyone with information about the shooting that could help investigators — call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 874-25-30.

People with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP — where their anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.