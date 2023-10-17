Valiant Cross Academy up for prestigious award, $1 million prize

by WAKA Action 8 News

Valiant Cross Academy in Montgomery is one of 33 schools being considered for the YASS Prize, which would bring with it national recognition and $1 million.

Valiant Cross was one of 2,000 schools to apply for the award, which is called the “Pulitzer for education innovation.” It has made it to the next round of 33 in the competition.

The school is an all-boys 6-12th grade Christian school in downtown. It currently has more than 200 boys enrolled. It started in 2015 and graduated its first students in 2022.

School leaders say if the school wins the $1 million it would go a long way toward Valiant Cross being able to offer classes for boys K-5.

In addition, Valiant Cross could win a $100,000 Parents Choice Award, but it needs your vote. To support Valiant Cross Academy’s efforts to win that contest, click here.