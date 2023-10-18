ACTION 8 UPDATE: Missing Opelika man’s body believed to be found in Alexander City

by WAKA Action 8 News

ACTION 8 UPDATE: Opelika police say they have been notified that human remains found in Alexander City are believed to those of a missing Opelika man.

Opelika police reported that 45-year-old Ricky Montel Johnson had last been seen leaving his home on Thursday, October 12, driving a gray 2010 Nissan Altima. Investigators said Johnson may have had cognitive issues that could affect his safety.

The human remains were found on Sunday, October 15.

Opelika police detectives are currently assisting the Alexander City Police Department with their investigation.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Alexander City Police at (256) 234-3421.