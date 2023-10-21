Mostly cloudy, rain-free, warm Sunday; Mainly dry next week

by Ben Lang

Saturday morning was cool and sunny, with morning lows in the 40s. Some clouds moved into our area during the afternoon. However, they produced no rain, and it was warm with highs in the low 80s. Saturday night remains milder due to a mostly cloudy sky, with lows in the mid 50s. Sunday looks mostly cloudy but warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday night lows fall into the low 50s.

Next week looks mainly dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky each day. High temperatures warm to around 80°, with lows in the 50s. Next weekend may remain rain-free too, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight lows may remain closer to 60°. South Alabama could use some rain, with moderate to extreme drought conditions. However, a significant chance for rain looks unlikely over the next eight days.