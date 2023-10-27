Action 8 Update: One of the defendants in Riverfront Brawl receives plea deal

by WAKA Action 8 News

Four of the five suspects in the Riverfront Brawl in Montgomery are in court this morning.

Mary Todd was the first of four defendants to come to a plea agreement with prosecutors.

The original charge of third degree assault was downgraded to harassment.

As part of her guilty plea, Todd will have to pay court costs and complete anger management classes in the next 90 days.

The other defendants, Richard Roberts, Zachery Shipman and Allen Todd, are still in court.

Action 8 News Reporter Estee Morrison is in the courtroom and will have more updates as they become available.

The other suspect in this case, Reggie Ray, is scheduled to have his hearing on November 16.