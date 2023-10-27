CAMPAIGN 2024: President Biden’s name won’t appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot

by WAKA Action 8 News

President Joe Biden’s name won’t appear on the 2024 New Hampshire Democratic primary ballot.

He is opting to skip a contest for a revamped primary order that the White House has championed. Biden urged the Democratic National Committee to shake up the 2024 primary order and lead off with South Carolina to better empower Black voters crucial to the party’s base.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, manager of Biden’s reelection campaign, wrote in a letter to New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Raymond Buckley on Tuesday that “the president wishes to participate in the primary” but must comply with party rules.

New Hampshire is still holding its first-in-the-nation primary slot it has held for more than a century, even without the president.

State Democratic leaders have already begun organizing a write-in effort on Biden’s behalf, but the state may lose its all-important delegates for breaking national party rules.

