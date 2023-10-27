Dallas Co. jury hands down guilty verdict in murder trial

Wal Guiltyverdict1027 VoThe verdict is in — after a four-day murder trial — in Selma.

A Dallas County jury found Juantonio Cosby of Selma — guilty of murder and assault — in a 2017 nightclub shooting.

Twenty year old Shykereya Leggett was killed — and Eddie Williams was hurt — as a result of the shooting. Both were innocent bystanders when they were shot outside the Prime Ultra Lounge in Selma. Leggett was the mother of a one year old child.

Circuit Judge Marvin Wiggins presided over the trial.

Cosby is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.

