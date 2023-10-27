Tallapoosa County deputies searching for missing woman

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman.

75-year-old Barbara Morris Jeffers is 5’7″ and weighs 150 lbs. She has green eyes and brown hair. Officials say she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

Police say Jeffers was last seen on October 27 in Dadeville wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, an orange Panama City Beach hat and tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Barbara Jeffers, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264.