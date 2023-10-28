Magic City Classic: Alabama State to face Alabama A&M in Birmingham

by WAKA Action 8 News

Saturday is the 82nd Magic City Classic in Birmingham, featuring two in-state SWAC rivals, Alabama State and Alabama A&M.

This annual event is more than just a game. It brings tens of thousands of fans, alumni, students and others to Birmingham for one of the top HBCU events in the country.

The Alabama State University Hornets of Montgomery will hit the field at 3-3 overall, and 2-2 in the conference. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs of Huntsville are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

Saturday’s events began with a parade through the streets of downtown Birmingham, and are being followed with the tailgate party outside the historic Legion Field that will last until 2PM CDT.

Kickoff is at 2:30PM CDT with TV coverage on ESPN+. Halftime will feature both the A&M’s Marching Maroon & White and ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets.

The winner of the game will potentially earn a spot in the SWAC Championship.

MORE MAGIC CITY CLASSIC INFORMATION