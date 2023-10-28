MGM breaks ground on electric aircraft chargers

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Montgomery Regional Airport held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday on the installation of new electric aircraft chargers.

The Battery-powered Electric Terminal Aviation (BETA) chargers are designed to accommodate a wide range of electric aircraft.

Officials say the chargers utilize cutting-edge technology to rapidly charge batteries, ensuring quick turnarounds for flights while reducing environmental impact.

Airport officials say MGM is the first airport in the state to have the BETA chargers.

“The introduction of BETA chargers at MGM underlines our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and the promotion of sustainable aviation practices,” said Wade Davis, Executive Director of MGM. “This groundbreaking initiative not only signifies a significant leap forward for our airport but also for the aviation industry as a whole.”

Officials say the new infrastructure puts the Montgomery Regional Airport front and center in an emerging market.