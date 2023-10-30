1 in custody after MF/R employee hit by vehicle

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say an investigation is underway after an employee with Montgomery Fire Rescue was hit by a car over the weekend.

Officers and fire medics were called just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday to the area of E. Edgemont Avenue and Wilmington Road after receiving a call regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.

Once they arrived, they found the MF/R employee struck by a vehicle while assisting a victim on a separate wreck. Montgomery Fire/Rescue has identified the employee as Lt. J.W. McMicken. Both MPD and MFR say his injuries are life-threatening.

An adult female, who has not been identified, had non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Montgomery police say the driver, who was uninjured, was taken into custody and charges are pending at this time.

A Montgomery police marked vehicle was also damaged as a result of the collision.