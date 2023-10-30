8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: FDA says eyedrops from CVS, Target and others carry possible infection risk

by WAKA Action 8 News

8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: U.S. health regulators are warning consumers not to use more than two dozen varieties of over-the-counter eyedrops because of the risk of infections that could lead to blindness.

The Food and Drug Administration advisory applies to lubricating drops sold by six companies, including CVS Health, Target, Rite Aid and Cardinal Health. Consumers should stop using the products immediately and avoid purchasing any that remain on pharmacy and store shelves, the FDA said in a statement.

The agency asked the companies to recall their products last week, because FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions and bacteria at the facility producing the drops. The FDA did not disclose the location of the factory or when it was inspected.

No injuries related to the products had been reported at the time of the announcement, but the FDA encouraged doctors and patients to submit cases through the agency’s online reporting system.

Earlier this year, federal officials linked an outbreak of drug-resistant bacteria to eyedrops from two companies, EzriCare and Delsam Pharma. More than 80 people in the U.S. tested positive for eye infections from the rare bacterial strain, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After the products were recalled in February, health inspectors visited the manufacturing plant in India that made the eyedrops and uncovered problems with how they were made and tested, including inadequate sterility measures.

Retailer/ Label Product Product Information CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Polyethylene Glycol 400 Eye Drop ‘0.25% w/v Rugby (Cardinal Health) Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 ml Hypromellose 2910-0.3% w/v & Dextran 70- 0.1% Eye Drops Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol Eye Drops 1.4% w/v Leader (Cardinal Health) Dry Eye Relief 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Dry Eye Relief 15 ml Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Eye Irritation Relief 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops Rite Aid Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml Hypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1% Eye Drops Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops Target Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack) Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Velocity Pharma LLC Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)