CAMPAIGN 2024: Republican Congressmen Barry Moore, Jerry Carl to face off in District 1

by WAKA Action 8 News

CAMPAIGN 2024: Alabama’s redrawn Congressional district lines have led U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-2nd District) to challenge U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl in District 1.

Moore, who lives in the Coffee County city of Enterprise, no longer resides in the 2nd District, once the federal courts redrew that district to give Black voters a greater chance at representation.

Moore now lives in District 1, which is represented by Congressman Jerry Carl. District 1 extends from Mobile County eastward through the Wiregrass.

“The new AL-01 needs an effective conservative fighter who is willing to take on the swamp and put people over politics. That is why today I filed to run for re-election,” Moore said in a statement.

“Bring it on,” Carl said in a Facebook post.

When Carl announced his own bid for re-election earlier this month, he said, “Serving Alabama’s First Congressional District in Washington has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am excited to have new counties across the Wiregrass in our district. I’ve already been on the ground in every county in the district, and I’ve been overwhelmed with strong support from folks in every community.”

Both Moore and Carl were first elected in 2020.

The Alabama Primaries are March 5, 2024.