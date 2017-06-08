BREAKING: Prattville Police Officer Shot During Domestic Violence Call

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is on the scene in Prattville, where we have confirmed that a police officer was shot during a domestic violence call on Patrick Street this afternoon.

Police Chief Mark Thompson told Alabama News Network that the officer was shot once in the upper chest. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and suffered minor injuries.

Thompson says the gunman then went inside a house, where officers then heard a shot. They later confirmed that he had killed himself.

