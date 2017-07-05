Police Release Names of Victims in Prattville Triple Homicide

by Rashad Snell

Authorities have released the names of three men killed at a barber shop in central Alabama as they continue the search for suspects in the shootings.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said Wednesday the dead include 50-year-old Al Benson of Elmore County; and 58-year-old Eddie Dean Scott; and 45-year-old Anthony Smith, both of Autauga County.

The three were shot to death late Monday at Hook-Up Barber and Style in Prattville. A fourth person was wounded.

Police say the victims were killed in what appears to be an after-hours robbery at the shop.

Officers are looking for a man identified as 35-year-Marty Morgan of Prattville and another, unidentified person. Police say Morgan is wanted for charges including murder and attempted murder.

