Prattville Triple Homicide Suspect Arrested; Continue to Search for Marty Morgan

by Rashad Snell

On July 5, the Prattville Police Department arrested Keon Dashon Cain, 19, on 3 counts of murder in reference to an incident that occurred on July 3.

Warrants were obtained on Cain after probable cause was developed during the ongoing investigation.

Additional charges are pending as Cain is suspected to be the accomplice with Marty Deaundre Morgan. Marty is still on the loose and wanted for Murder.

This case is still under investigation and the Prattville Police Department is continually seeking any information on the case or the whereabouts of Marty Morgan.