Tuskegee Police Investigating Murder of 18-year-old Male

by Lillie Dunn

The Tuskegee police are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old male.

Tuskegee Chief Lester Patrick says 18-year-old Jaivontavious Sellers of Union Springs was shot and killed early this morning.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of East Martin Luther Kng Highway. Police have developed several suspects in the case and made one arrest so far.

The shooting is under investigation.