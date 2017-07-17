Driver License Offices Reopen after Computer Problems

by Rashad Snell

Driver license offices are operating again after being shut down because of computer problems.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a press statement Monday that a computer problem that caused offices to close had been resolved.

ALEA offices, probate and license commissioner offices, and online issuance renewals were temporarily out of operation Monday after the offices experienced computer problems.

The agency briefly shut down the statewide computer system in order to address the issue.

