Montgomery Man Facing Indictment on Child Sex Crimes

by Rashad Snell

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest today of Deggie Young Hardwick for child sex crimes. Hardwick, 33, of Montgomery, was arrested Tuesday morning by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Attorney General Marshall’s Office presented evidence to a Montgomery County grand jury on July 28, resulting in Hardwick’s indictment.

Specifically, the indictment charges Hardwick with electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree sexual abuse and production of obscene matter. All three charges involve the same victim, who was less than 16-years but more than 12-years old.

No further information about the investigation or about Hardwick’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

If convicted, Hardwick faces maximum penalties of 10 years to life imprisonment for production of obscene material, a class A felony; two to 20 years for electronic solicitation of a child, a class B felony; and up to one year for second-degree sexual abuse, a class A misdemeanor.