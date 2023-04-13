Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Fugitive Wanted for Assaulting Officer

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a fugitive who is wanted on several charges, including assaulting an officer.

Deputies want to find 20-year-old James Henderson, Jr.

Henderson is wanted for failure to appear in court on charges of receiving stolen property 1st degree and assault 3rd degree involving a police officer. Court documents indicate that Henderson caused physical injury to a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Henderson is also facing charges for receiving or retaining a stolen vehicle. Court records indicate that Henderson failed to comply with drug court requirements.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Henderson.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Henderson, please immediately call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.