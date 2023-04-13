Raw Sewage & Swamp Water Issues in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in a small Dallas County community say a swamp is slowly overtaking their neighborhood. And people in the area are also dealing with a raw sewage problem.

Peter Sheppard, Senior has been calling everyone he can think of — to try get something done — about the unsanitary conditions — people in his neighborhood are forced to deal with.

“If anybody would just come and talk, I’ll be glad to show ’em what we’re going through, ” he said.

Sheppard says a beaver dam in a nearby creek — has turned his house and some other properties into a swamp.

“I got tadpoles, fish and leeches,” said Sheppard.

On top of that — Sheppard says — raw sewage is overflowing in the neighborhood.

“You’ll see some people’s tissue. You’ll see green water. And we literally have to deal with smelling each others stuff around here,” said Daijah Jones.

“You got to walk in it. You smell it. It get on your clothes, you know, stuff like that. I honestly think that’s why some kids don’t come out and play. Because of that sewage smell,” said Jay Baird.

Officials with the Dallas County Water and Sewer Authority say the sewage problem in the community is not a sewer system issue.

“If it’s something on us, we’ll check the lines. And if our lines are clear, it’s going to be something in their line. And they’ll need to get a plumber to snake their lines out and clear their lines,” said David Hamm.

“It’s been going on since they put the street in here ten years ago. This an on-going thing,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard says about a dozen families with about a dozen young children live in the community.