3 Degree Guarantee: MANE Gets $1,100 Check

by WAKA 8

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and WAKA are giving a check to the Montgomery Area Non-Traditional Equestrians, or MANE.

We are presenting them with $1,100, which is what we raised in March for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

Associate Director Abby Claybrook says the money will be used to help students with scholarships.

AirNow Home Services and WAKA each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.