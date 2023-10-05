3 Degree Guarantee: Nosotros Communidad gets $1,250 check

by WAKA Action 8 News

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

The Johnny Adams Law Firm and WAKA Action 8 News are giving a check to Nosotros Communidad.

We are presenting a check for $1,250, which is what we raised in September for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

This group helps people with their healthcare needs — specifically those in the Hispanic community, who may not speak English.

“We focus on patients and like people’s wellbeing in general. We also support the Hispanic community. We have different staff members that speak Spanish to support them as well, but overall in general, we’re looking for the wellbeing of all people,” Crystal Hernandez of Nosotros Communidad said.

“This is a great organization. It’s helping people with health needs, healthcare needs. Also, at Johnny Adams Law firm, we help all races. I know a lot of Hispanics speak Spanish and we actually have translation services so we help them with their personal injuries too,” Johnny Adams said.

The Johnny Adams Law Firm and WAKA Action 8 News each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.