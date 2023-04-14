Much Nicer Weather Around the Corner

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off with some passing clouds but overall calm conditions. As the Gulf Low spins through Mississippi, we cannot rule out a spotty shower or two today. Overall though we are expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. A mostly clear night is ahead for us with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will feature cloudy skies but a very low rain chance throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain will be on the increase Saturday night into Sunday, which could prompt some storms to be on the strong to severe side.

Once the rain moves through Sunday, that will kick off a VERY nice week of weather ahead. Highs to start the week will be in the 70s before getting into the mid 80s by the end of the week, with rain chances staying very slim!