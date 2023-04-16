Dadeville Mass Shooting Reaction: Sorrow and Disbelief

by WAKA 8

People in Dadeville were stunned to find out about the mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that ended with gunfire and four lives lost.

In addition, at least 28 people were injured when shots were fired late Saturday night at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio.

In the town of about 3,200 people, residents and those in law enforcement say the bloodshed doesn’t represent them or the state of Alabama. But they say something needs to be done.

“Right now, we need to have something for our young people, and not just events,” local pastor Aaron Mace told WAKA 8. “Mental health support, spiritual support, because they are obviously not getting it outside, so we need to do what we need to do to help young people.”

“We just got to pray and figure out what’s going to happen, what’s going on,” Dadeville resident Twyla Russell said. “We got to stick together. I just hope they get justice for these kids because this was uncalled for. This is a real tragedy for this city.”