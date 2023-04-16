Two teens killed, two others injured in crash on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa

by WAKA 8

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two teenagers early Saturday morning.

Officers were called around 1:50 a.m. to the intersection of I-20/59 at Skyland Boulevard East on a collision involving a 2022 Tesla and a semi-truck.

Once they arrived, they found the Tesla pinned underneath the truck’s trailer and the four people inside were entrapped.

The driver, a 17-year-old female from Tuscaloosa and a front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old male from Uniontown, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were also injured in the wreck. An 18-year-old female from Montgomery was taken to UAB Hospital with serious injuries. A 17-year-old female from Marion was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. She was listed in good condition as of Saturday morning.

Tuscaloosa Police’s Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the crash.