Two Perry Co. Teens Involved in Fatal Crash in Tuscaloosa

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A fatal crash claimed the lives of two teenagers early Saturday morning. And two other teens were hurt — and taken to the hospital.

One of the two teens that were killed in the crash was from Perry County — as well as one of the two teens that were hurt.

Monday was the first day of school since the deadly accident that killed an 18 year R.C. Hatch High School senior — and injured a 17 year old senior from Francis Marion. Both schools are in the Perry County School District.

“It has been a really hard day. But we have had grief counselors on site for both our students and staff on both campuses. Because the Perry County community has been affected as a whole,” said Superintendent Marcia Smiley.

“Not only will those counselors be available today, but they will also be available for the rest of the week, as well as throughout the remainder of the school year.”

The teens were passengers in a car that collided with a semi-truck. If not for the accident — both students would have likely been at R.C. Hatch Monday afternoon — for the Alabama State University Bus Tour.

The event offers seniors — scholarship and enrollment opportunities at ASU.

“We literally brought Alabama State on the bus to Perry County,” said Dr. Freddie Williams, Jr.

“Given the tragedy that transpired over the weekend, this gives us an opportunity to kind of come in and hopefully bring some smiles in the midst of this struggle and storms.”

“They would have been here, ” said Smiley.

“While on one hand you’re grieving. But we’re also wrapping our arms around the students who are here and showing the support. Letting them know that they are not alone, that we’re here for them.

An 18 year old Montgomery teen was also hurt in the accident. And a 17 year old Tuscaloosa teen was killed.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of I-20/59 — and Skyland Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating.