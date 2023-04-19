Chance For Rain Returns Late Week

by Shane Butler

We continue to receive some spectacular weather conditions over our area. High pressure anchored over the deep south is mainly responsible. It will continue its hold on our weather through Friday afternoon. Temps will warm nicely and we’re looking at mid to upper 80s the rest of this week. Our sky will remain mostly sunny until a frontal system approaches Friday. This frontal boundary will enter the state late Friday and advance eastward overnight into Saturday. An area of rain along with some storms will accompany the front. We still don’t see any significant storm threat but we’re keeping an eye on this with each forecast model run. The front clears the area and we’re on the backside of it Saturday afternoon. The sky will clear out and cooler air spills into the state Saturday night. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning. That will be a chilly start to the day and the afternoon temps will be on the cool side as well. Upper 60s to lower 60s are all we expect to manage Sunday afternoon. High pressure will build back over the region early that week. This will keep our sky mostly sunny through Tuesday. Moisture will be on the return and showers chances increase Wednesday. We will likely see a better chance for rain and possibly storms Thursday through the latter half of that week.