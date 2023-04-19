City of Montgomery Opens First Part of their River Region Trails Master Plan
The Shady Street Park and Trailhead is now open in Northern Montgomery. It’ll be part of a bigger project for the city.
This is part of the River Regions Trails master plan and an extension of the Riverfront Greenway. The master plan consists of connecting a network of greenways throughout the city, so that residents can move about the River Region in a more green way.
Saturday April 22, a representative for the trails will be giving a tour around the Shady Street Park and Trailhead in honor of National Celebrate Trails Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.