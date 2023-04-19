City of Montgomery Opens First Part of their River Region Trails Master Plan

by Carrington Cole

The Shady Street Park and Trailhead is now open in Northern Montgomery. It’ll be part of a bigger project for the city.

This is part of the River Regions Trails master plan and an extension of the Riverfront Greenway. The master plan consists of connecting a network of greenways throughout the city, so that residents can move about the River Region in a more green way.

Saturday April 22, a representative for the trails will be giving a tour around the Shady Street Park and Trailhead in honor of National Celebrate Trails Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.