Mainly Sunny Through Thursday, Rain Returns Late Friday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was cool again across central and south Alabama, with sunrise temperatures in the 40s. However, sunshine was abundant throughout the morning, with temperatures surging well into the 70s and even low 80s by midday. Wednesday afternoon remains mainly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday night remains mainly clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday remains mostly sunny and becomes very warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday night lows fall into the 50s. Clouds increase Friday, but daytime temperatures still warm into the low to mid 80s. Showers appear possible by Friday evening, scattered in nature. Showers and perhaps a few storms continue Friday night through Saturday morning, in advance of a cold front.

The front clears our area Friday afternoon, with sunshine but cooler and breezy conditions behind it. Temperatures fall to near 50° Saturday night, and only rise into the upper 60s or low 70s Sunday. Otherwise, Sunday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. Sunday night lows fall into the 40s. Next week begins dry, and temperatures gradually warm with a more substantial rain chance on Wednesday.