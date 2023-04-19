Pay It Forward: Chuck Brunson of Tuskegee

by Ellis Eskew

It is time to recognize another hardworking member of the community making a difference. Chuck Brunson is a coach at Booker T. Washington High School in Tuskegee.

There’s a lot to cheer about when it comes to strength and conditioning coach Chuck Brunson.

“Coach Brunson is a guy that is a great guy in himself, a great mentor. He works in our strength and conditioning program at BTW, and works in the community. He’s a great guy. He goes above and beyond anything that we need. He’s ‘Johnny on the Spot’ for anything we need, super great guy,” said Steven Rogers.

Stewart Vance with the Vance Law Firm came to BTW High School to pay it forward to Brunson in front of the school.

“Very surprised. I never thought of anything like this. Didn’t know what was going on. But wow, I enjoyed myself here today,” said Brunson.