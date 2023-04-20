Chance For Rain And Thunder Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our sunny and dry weather will come to an end Friday. Clouds will be on the increase and eventually rain and some thunder moves through the area. It will be ahead of a frontal boundary moving into the deep south. Temps will come down into the lower 80s as clouds thicken Friday afternoon. A few showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon but most of the rain activity holds off until Friday evening. There could be a few storms accompanying the boundary. We still don’t see anything too strong or severe. It is the spring storm season and we don’t ever rule it out so we will monitor it. We’re on the backside of the front early Saturday. Sunshine returns and we’re drying out as high pressure moves back over us. The air will be cooler and temps drop back into the 70s for highs and lows in the 40s during the weekend. Looks like mostly sunny and dry conditions continue into Monday but we’re introducing a chance for showers Tuesday. It’s the beginning of an active weather pattern that will stick around for most of next week. A cloudy and wet pattern will establish itself over the area Wednesday and linger through Friday.