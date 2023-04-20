Dandy Dozen Honored in Dallas Co. School System

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey was in Selma Thursday to honor some of the top teachers in the Dallas County School System.

The Inaugural Teacher of the Year Luncheon — honored some of the best and brightest teachers in the Dallas County School District.

The event recognized 12 Teachers of the Year. One from each school in the district.

“We thank them,” said DCS Superintendent Anthony Sampson.

“And we appreciate them for the work that they do. And the care and the professionalism that they go about doing it.”

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey gave the keynote address at the luncheon.

“These dozen teachers represent hundreds of other teachers across Dallas County and the Black Belt and across our whole state who everyday they get up, they invest their lives in young people,” said Mackey.

Sampson said the event is a way to let teachers know that all their hard work — is not in vain — and it doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Students recognize good instruction. They recognize good planning. And execution of a lesson plan,” he said.

“So, there’s no greater feeling for a teacher to have than to feel appreciated.”

“I remember when I was a classroom teacher. By this time of the year, you’re kind of worn out,” said Mackey.

“So, this is a good time to come and celebrate teachers.”

Dallas County Schools has about 260 teachers — and serves about 2400 students.