Demopolis Man Charged with Murder in Death of Linden Man

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Demopolis man is behind bars charged with murder — after a missing persons investigation — turns into a murder case.

Demopolis Police and agents from the 17th Judicial Task Force arrested 36 year old Michael Steven Bozeman — on a murder charge Tuesday afternoon.

Bozeman is accused in the death of 28 year old Damon Lee Gibson of Linden. Gibson was reported missing 8 months ago. He was last seen at the Demopolis Fitness Center.

“And we can say that they were there together,” said DPD Investigator Sgt. Paul Johnson.

“From the information that we have and from the evidence that we have, shows that they left there. And relatively soon after there went to Powe Road. And that’s where Mr. Gibson’s remains were found.”

The remains were identified through DNA. And once identified — the investigation into Gibson’s disappearance — then became a murder investigation — that lead a team of investigators to Bozeman.

“They would be what I would refer to as acquaintances,” said Johnson.

“Certainly, at any time that there’s a death you would say that there is some sort of beef, or some sort of issue that’s occurred. But at this point in time we won’t give specifics on that information.”

“It’s good to see all your investigators from different departments come together and use teamwork to get stuff done and get cases solved,” said Chief Rex Flowers.

Bozeman was arrested and take into custody without incident. He’s now being held in the Marengo County Detention Center — without bond.

“From this point forward we’ll go forward with the court proceedings and continue the investigation to try to further bring closure to this case,” said Johnson.

“Not just for the family but also for the community.”

The case remains under investigation.

Federal — state — and several other local police departments — are assisting Demopolis Police with the investigation.