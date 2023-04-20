What’s Happening: April 21-23

by WAKA 8

You have a chance to celebrate spring with your dog this weekend in Montgomery. That’s just one event that’s happening in the River Region.

Puppy Palooza is happening Saturday at the Shoppes at EastChase. There will be plenty of activities for your dog — and for you, too!

Elsewhere, there’s jazz on the Montgomery riverfront, a run in Pike Road, a home tour in Hampstead and it’s the 26th annual Herb Day.

Get all the details from Savanna Sabb by watching the video above.