Cloudy with Rain Chance for Friday

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off with clear skies but clouds are expected to roll in later this afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s. A cold front is approaching the area and that will introduce a very slight rain chance to the area. While we cannot rule out a spotty shower this afternoon, rain chances will be slightly higher in the evening and overnight hours. No severe weather is expected. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s tonight.

We could see some spotty showers hanging around in the morning time but clear skies will be around for the majority of the weekend! Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A fairly unsettled weather pattern will be in place for most of next week, as rain and storm chances increase on Tuesday and persist throughout the rest of the week. Fortunately, the chance for severe weather is very low!