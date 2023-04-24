Family Mourns Loss as Phil Dowdell is Laid to Rest

by Teresa Lawson

18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell was laid to rest today at Dadeville High School. Dowdell was one of the victims shot and killed at his sister’s sweet 16 birthday party.

Out of respect for the grieving family our cameras were across the street from the Dadeville high school as hundreds came from near and far to enter the auditorium of the school to pay their last respects to the Dowdell family and Phil.

We were able to talk to a close family friend, Tameika Hatcher, who knew the family personally. She spoke of a good natured well liked young man who had a very bright future.

Also, our Chief photographer Bill Gill spotted a familiar face walking up the sidewalk towards the auditorium.. it was the head football coach from Jacksonville State University Rich Rodriguez, several coaches and representatives from the University– there in attendance to show their respect to the grieving families.

The Celebration of Life for Marsiah Collins is Thursday, April 27 at 11AM and the Homecoming Celebration for Shaunkivia Smith will be held. Saturday, April 29th at 1:00 pm

The funeral for 23-year-old Corbin Holston was held in Auburn this past Saturday.