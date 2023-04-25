Clouds Increase, Showers And Storms Return Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday was a mainly sunny to partly cloudy and rain-free day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures were warmer than Monday, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night remains milder, with lows in the mid 50s and a partly cloudy sky. Clouds increase Wednesday, with showers and storms becoming scattered about during the afternoon and evening. Rain could be locally heavy for at least short periods of time.

However, severe storms appear unlikely Wednesday. Temperatures still warm into the low 80s despite more clouds and rain around. Rain temporarily winds down Wednesday night, but more showers and storms form Thursday afternoon and persist into the evening. A few of those storms may become strong to severe. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk across much of Alabama.

A few strong straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size look like the primary hazards. Tornadoes appear unlikely Thursday. Scattered rain and cloudiness may linger Thursday night through Friday morning. Sunshine may return Friday afternoon. More rain appears possible at some point over the weekend. However, model agreement and run-to-run consistency remain low.

Saturday could be mainly dry, but the rain chance might be higher Sunday. Drier and sunnier weather still looks likely early next week as May begins. Monday and Tuesday look warmer too with high temperatures in the low 80s. Wednesday looks mainly rain-free and warm with highs in the low 80s.