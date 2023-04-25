Man Charged with Arson in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Montgomery Fire/Rescue investigators say a man has been charged with setting a home on fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home at around 1:25AM Monday in the 5100 block of Short Leaf Pine Drive. That location is just off Troy Highway.

Cooper says investigators determined that the fire had started at a front bedroom window. He says there were people inside sleeping at the time. The mobile home sustained heavy fire damage.

This morning, Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced that 26-year-old Janarrious Harrison has been charged with first degree arson in the case.