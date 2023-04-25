Pay It Forward: Jim Whitaker of Prattville

by Ellis Eskew

American Legion Post 122 serves veterans as a support system and military family to all members. The man behind it all is Jim Whitaker. We’re told he continuously looks for ways to help the local community by providing food baskets, donating school supplies, raising funds for disaster relief, and providing resources to those that need help.

“Sometimes when you leave the service to have someone else who may have served the same place you have or gone through similar experiences that you have and to be able to sit down and talk about that and know that the person understands your feelings and experiences, you can’t find that anywhere else,” said Christina Lariccia.

Recently, the building has needed some work, and Whitaker is trying to move the post to another location.

“We have been here over 30 years, and if you noticed when you walked up, there is a creek behind us. We have flooded several times, severely flooded. We are in a flood zone. It’s just time to move. We can’t sustain another major flood,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker says the $333 dollars from the Vance Law Firm will go to help with relocating Post 122.

If you’d like to help donate to the relocation fund, click here. Just search for @RWBMGM.