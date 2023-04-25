Uniontown Couple Engaged in Public Display of Affection

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Look out Guinness Book of World Records — there’s couple in Uniontown that has been engaged in a public display of affection — for nine straight months.

A couple engaged in a public display of affection — can many times be awkward — annoying — and even disgusting for the people forced to witness them.

But a man in Uniontown really knows how to do a public display of affection.

Trevor Baskins is displaying his affection for his wife Tamekia — on a billboard.

“Let the world know that true love and real love still exist. And I just love her so much. So I wanted to put it on a billboard,” said Baskin.

Needless to say — his wife Tamekia loves it.

“It just showed how much he value me. I love it,” she said.

“It just made her day. I made her heart melt,” he said.

The billboard is hard to miss for anyone traveling west on Highway 80 through Uniontown.

“I smile every time I see it,” said Tamekia.

“I love the billboard,” said Uniontown resident Marcia Briggins.

It’s been there for quite some time. And it’s such a beautiful display to say — hey, we been here for 15 years. We’ve loved each other for 15 plus years. And to this day they simply just love each other the same. And that really goes to show a lot because unfortunately, you don’t see love like that,” she said.

But in Uniontown — that love is on public display — for everyone to see.

The billboard celebrates the couple’s 15th Wedding Anniversary. And it’s been on display in the city — since July of last year.