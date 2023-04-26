“Evening of Remembrance” Held for Crime Victims and Their Families

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has held its “Evening of Remembrance” for homicide victims and their families.

The ceremony, which was held at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church, provided support for those still coping with the loss of a loved one. This is National Crime Victims Rights Week.

The guest speaker was Beth McQuitty, who suffered her own loss.

“My child was murdered in 2012, December 31st, 2012. It’s been 10 years since he was gone, and it’s just so nice to come here and have other people acknowledge that they’re gone, but they’re still with us,” she said.