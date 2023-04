Pike County Cattlemen’s Ranch Rodeo Comes to Town this Weekend

by Carrington Cole

Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready for the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association Second Annual Ranch Rodeo in Troy.

Doors open Friday night at 5 p.m. at Cattleman Park and the Kid’s Western Festival will be taking place Saturday. The rodeo will start Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets can be ordered online or in person.