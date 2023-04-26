UPDATE: Bond Denied for Five of Six Dadeville Mass Shooting Suspects

by WAKA 8

WAKA 8 has confirmed that bond has been denied for five of the six suspects charged in the mass shooting in Dadeville.

Tallapoosa County District Attorney Mike Segrest told WAKA 8 that the judge made the decision today.

Those five suspects in the April 15 mass shooting appeared before a judge in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.

Those five suspects are: Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, who are cousins; as well as Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn. The other two suspects denied bond are 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee, who are brothers.

The sixth juvenile is 15 years old, whose identity hasn’t been released. He was not in court for the hearing.

The suspects are all charged with four counts of reckless murder. Four people were killed and 32 others were injured in the shooting, some seriously. It happened at a Sweet 16 birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street in Dadeville.

The four people killed in the shooting are identified as: 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, of Dadeville, 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, of Opelika, 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, of Dadeville, and 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, of Camp Hill. The party was for Dowdell’s sister.

ALEA Special Agent Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency testified at the court hearing. Thornton said he’d never encountered a crime scene like it. He said 89 shell casings from four types of handguns were recovered at the scene, and evidence indicates at least one of the handguns had been altered for rapid fire.

Investigators have not discussed a motive or what they believe led to the shooting.