Alabama Star Linebacker Will Anderson Drafted by Houston

by WAKA 8

The Houston Texans traded with Arizona to get the third overall pick in the NFL Draft and chose Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. to beef up their defense.

The Texans also got their franchise quarterback by drafting Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud at No. 2.

The Texans then traded the 12th and 33rd picks in this year’s draft and a first- and third-round pick next year to the Cardinals to trade up to nab Anderson. Houston also received the 105th pick in this year’s draft in the deal.

Anderson was a three-year starter with the Crimson Tide, where he piled up 204 tackles, including 58 1/2 tackles for losses and 34 1/2 sacks.

