Bates House of Turkey to Open 2nd Location

by Teresa Lawson

Bates house of turkey has been a staple restaurant in Greenville for more than 50 years but many don’t know that it was once a staple here in Montgomery as well.

Bates house of turkey stems from Bates turkey farm which has operated in fort deposit for 100 years, this fall. Both, family owned and operated. The farm then branched out to include the original restaurant in Greenville– then an additional location here in Montgomery that later closed. Now the Montgomery eatery is back by popular demand.

The new location is in the Westminster Shopping Center at the corner of Zelda and Carter Hill Road open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bates house of turkey is currently hosting its soft opening and will open fully in May.