Funeral for Dadeville Mass Shooting Victim Marsiah Collins Held in Opelika

by Teresa Lawson

As investigators continue to piece together what motivated that mass shooting in Dadeville during a Sweet 16 birthday party, friends and family mourn the loss of 19-year-old Marsiah Collins.

The community gathered at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika to say their final goodbyes to Marsiah and to offer condolences to friends and family.

Following the mass shooting in Dadeville on April 15 that killed four, injured more than thirty and left six charged with reckless murder, folks are reeling, asking how and why and banding together to help these families get through the unthinkable.

This is the third of four funerals for the people killed in the shooting. The Homegoing Celebration for the fourth victim, Shaunkivia Smith, will be held. Saturday, April 29th at 1:00 pm.