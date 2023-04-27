Severe Storms Possible Thursday

by Ben Lang

Severe storms remain possible through at least 3PM Thursday afternoon, mainly in far south Alabama. Straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to quarter (1″) size, and perhaps a couple tornadoes remain the primary hazards. At midday, showers and storms in our area were sub-severe, and mainly near and south of highway 80 and Interstate 85.

A slight (level 2/5) severe risk remains in place across far southeast Alabama, with a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk north. All of our area lies within some risk for severe storms. Thursday night looks quiet with lingering clouds and spotty showers. Clouds linger into Friday morning, but the afternoon could be fairly sunny, albeit with isolated showers possible in a few locations. Friday afternoon looks warm with highs near 80°.

The weekend begins dry Saturday morning with sunshine. But clouds increase with rain possible late in the day through Saturday night. Some storms appear possible too. In fact, the storm prediction center places a “marginal” severe risk across south Alabama. Specific hazards and timing remain unknown at this time, but strong wind gusts and hail probably represent the main hazards with these storms.

Rain and perhaps storms continue Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon trend drier. May begins with sunshine and rain-free weather Monday through Thursday next week. Temperatures may remain below-average Monday and Tuesday, with highs possibly in the 70s. Wednesday and Thursday look warmer with highs in the low 80s.