Camden Brothers Arrested After Courtroom Attack

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two Wilcox County men are facing charges after one of them attacks a murder suspect in court.

Brothers Darryl and Michael Higgenbottom were arrested Thursday morning– at the Johnson-Hale Courthouse Annex in Camden.

The brothers were at the courthouse to attend the preliminary hearing of 18 year old Ignatius Price, Jr.

Price is charged with murder in the shooting death of their brother — Kendridge Higgenbottom.

“The defendant was sitting at the table with his lawyer and getting ready for the District Court preliminary hearing. And the young man Darryl Higgenbottom was walking near the table behind the defendant and his lawyer and he struck the defendant on the side of his head,” said Sheriff Larry Colston.

Colston says deputies quickly apprehended Darryl Higgenbottom after he threw the punch. His brother Michael was arrested — for interfering — with the arrest.

District Attorney Robert Turner, Jr. says the brothers actions — showed a reckless regard for the law.

“We are trying to prosecute the assailant or the defendant in one case — and then we have to turn around and prosecute a member of that same family that we were just seeking justice for,” said Turner.

“I guess the message that we would send to people is to understand that vigilante justice and taking law into your own hands never works.”

Darryl Higgenbottom is facing multiple charges — including Assault and Hindering-Prosecution.

Michael Higgenbottom is charged with Obstructing-Governmental-Operations.

And Price’s case was bound over to a grand jury.