Crime Victims Remembered at Vigil in Downtown Montgomery

by WAKA 8

A vigil was held in downtown Montgomery to remember the victims of crime and to support their families.

Friday night outside the office of Attorney General Steve Marshall, members of the Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) held their 40th annual vigil. The event was part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“You lose a loved one to a homicide, you don’t get over it,” Janette Granthum, the executive director of VOCAL told WAKA 8. “The system doesn’t allow you to get over it because the constantly remind you. But this week is also a time to thank and honor those who help is, like the district attorneys in each county how help us fight in the courtroom to get justice for us.”

“This is the only opportunity for them to get justice for their loved one,” CJ Robinson, the district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, said. “If the process goes wrong, if there’s a ‘not guilty’, or something, you don’t get to do it again.”